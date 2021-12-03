Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 17.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Nuveen Senior Income Fund alerts:

NSL stock opened at $5.92 on Friday. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $6.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average of $5.84.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 18.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 325,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 50,314 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 25.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 29.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 562,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 127,994 shares during the period.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Senior Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Senior Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.