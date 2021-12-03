SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Purchases 18,379 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,379 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WNC. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Wabash National by 3,722.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 101,920 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wabash National by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,161,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,591,000 after buying an additional 165,475 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 397,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 133,251 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 426,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after purchasing an additional 40,578 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

WNC stock opened at $18.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.76. Wabash National Co. has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $20.55. The firm has a market cap of $896.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Wabash National had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $482.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Wabash National Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. Wabash National’s payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Wabash National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wabash National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wabash National has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $29,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 3,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $58,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,180 shares of company stock worth $148,991 over the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

