SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Takes $882,000 Position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATGE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 190.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATGE stock opened at $28.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.29. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.41 and a 1-year high of $43.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -408.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.12). Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATGE. TheStreet downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a C$40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, August 20th.

In other news, CEO Stephen W. Beard bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.84 per share, with a total value of $32,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Malafronte acquired 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $709,285.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

