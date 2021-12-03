iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Ledyard National Bank’s 7th Largest Position

Ledyard National Bank grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.9% of Ledyard National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $460.97 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $363.38 and a 12-month high of $475.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $455.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $442.84.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

