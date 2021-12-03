Ledyard National Bank Purchases 901 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $402,403,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Amgen by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,358,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $601,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,366 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,765,247,000 after purchasing an additional 871,428 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 25,684.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 478,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 476,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,420,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $833,756,000 after purchasing an additional 465,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $201.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $208.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The company has a market capitalization of $113.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.61. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.50%.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.50.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

