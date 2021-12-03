Ledyard National Bank Sells 2,084 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Ledyard National Bank lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,084 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $122.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.42. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $102.99 and a 12-month high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

