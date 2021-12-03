IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,200 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $4,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000.

Shares of MNA opened at $32.26 on Friday. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 52-week low of $32.09 and a 52-week high of $34.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.09.

