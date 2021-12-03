Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $6.15 Million Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,665 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $6,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter worth about $248,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 144.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 8,551 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 56,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

MGM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet raised MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.26.

In related news, EVP John Mcmanus sold 7,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $350,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $2,626,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 126,200 shares of company stock worth $5,646,064 over the last three months. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $41.23 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $27.81 and a one year high of $51.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 2.36.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 8.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.77%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

