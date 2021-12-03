Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $5.58 Million Stock Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 11.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,305 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,730 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $5,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on DY. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $86.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.17.

Shares of NYSE DY opened at $94.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 66.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.88 and a 1-year high of $105.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.81.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $854.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

