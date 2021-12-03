Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 546 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 769.2% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 325.4% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2,850.0% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.91.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $194.48 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $144.50 and a 1-year high of $210.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.06. The company has a market capitalization of $54.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 40.86%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

