Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Takes $1.02 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 38,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $929,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $702,000. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $316,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,226,000. Finally, TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,474,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $27.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $29.17.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.