Insider Selling: The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) EVP Sells 125 Shares of Stock

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $25,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kieran John Fallon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 16th, Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.99, for a total transaction of $25,623.75.

On Monday, November 1st, Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total transaction of $26,660.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.79, for a total transaction of $24,723.75.

On Thursday, September 16th, Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.61, for a total transaction of $23,951.25.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $201.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $204.63 and its 200 day moving average is $194.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $85.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $139.30 and a one year high of $217.60.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.20%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 283,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,472,000 after acquiring an additional 7,684 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 555,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,679,000 after acquiring an additional 35,017 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 215,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,078,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 425.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 121,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,233,000 after purchasing an additional 98,606 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

