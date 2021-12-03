InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Director Gregg Owen Lehman Sells 1,292 Shares of Stock

InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Director Gregg Owen Lehman sold 1,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $22,002.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Gregg Owen Lehman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get InfuSystem alerts:

On Thursday, December 2nd, Gregg Owen Lehman sold 255 shares of InfuSystem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $4,082.55.

InfuSystem stock opened at $16.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.59 million, a PE ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 0.98. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $23.26.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). InfuSystem had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 26.77%. Analysts anticipate that InfuSystem Holdings Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in InfuSystem by 11.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,016,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,129,000 after acquiring an additional 107,578 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 976,801 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,307,000 after purchasing an additional 34,847 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,980,000 after purchasing an additional 100,278 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 868,178 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,049,000 after purchasing an additional 423,802 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 564,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,740,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised InfuSystem from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

InfuSystem Company Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services; and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on oncology such as providing ambulatory pumps to oncology offices, infusion clinics and hospital, and outpatient chemotherapy clinics.

Featured Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for InfuSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfuSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.