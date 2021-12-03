MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Lori L.S. Mingus Sells 235 Shares of Stock

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total transaction of $18,471.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lori L.S. Mingus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,605 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $119,572.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MGPI opened at $85.58 on Friday. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a one year low of $42.90 and a one year high of $87.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.99 and a 200 day moving average of $67.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 4.07.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.69. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $176.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 13.41%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 946.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 25.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 15,170 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 68.8% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 2.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 75.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

