Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 240.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,568 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,183 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $7,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FL. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 46.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 273.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 2,726.8% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,583 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

In related news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $541,035.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker stock opened at $44.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.43. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.97 and a 12-month high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 13.78%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FL shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.70.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.