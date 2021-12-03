BLB&B Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTWO. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,934,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,205 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 161.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,455,000 after purchasing an additional 884,060 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,391,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,799,000 after acquiring an additional 789,344 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,386,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,341,000 after acquiring an additional 718,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 145.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 815,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,453,000 after acquiring an additional 482,450 shares during the last quarter.

VTWO opened at $88.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.82. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $74.00 and a 1 year high of $98.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.221 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th.

