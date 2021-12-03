BLB&B Advisors LLC Takes $295,000 Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 56,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 308.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 250,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,875,000 after purchasing an additional 188,806 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 57.7% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.8% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

FBHS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.08.

In related news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $2,398,772.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FBHS opened at $102.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.21 and a 1-year high of $114.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.24 and a 200-day moving average of $99.04. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.63.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.19%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

