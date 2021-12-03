BLB&B Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,812 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 30th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 505,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $73,352,910.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $146,460,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,847,042 shares of company stock valued at $700,275,070 in the last three months. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $135.47 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

