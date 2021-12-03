CENTRAL TRUST Co Lowers Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.00.

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 1,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $297.76 per share, with a total value of $499,939.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of APD stock opened at $287.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.14. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $245.75 and a one year high of $316.39. The company has a market capitalization of $63.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.56%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

