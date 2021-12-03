Union Bankshares (UNB) versus Its Peers Financial Review

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ: UNB) is one of 319 publicly-traded companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Union Bankshares to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Union Bankshares and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Union Bankshares $52.75 million $12.81 million 10.32 Union Bankshares Competitors $1.22 billion $208.71 million 12.33

Union Bankshares’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Union Bankshares. Union Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Union Bankshares and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Union Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Union Bankshares Competitors 2154 8926 7202 506 2.32

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 6.21%. Given Union Bankshares’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Union Bankshares has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Union Bankshares and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Union Bankshares 25.41% 16.79% 1.25% Union Bankshares Competitors 28.73% 12.41% 1.26%

Risk and Volatility

Union Bankshares has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Union Bankshares’ rivals have a beta of 0.54, indicating that their average share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.4% of Union Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Union Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Union Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Union Bankshares pays out 43.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 25.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Union Bankshares has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Summary

Union Bankshares rivals beat Union Bankshares on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Union Bankshares

Union Bankshares, Inc. operates as a one-bank holding company for Union Bank, which engages in the provision of retail, commercial, municipal banking, and asset management & trust services. It offers residential real estate loans, construction real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and municipal loans. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Morrisville, VT.

