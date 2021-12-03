CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $2.26 Million Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,920 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,437,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,105,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Vertiv by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,377,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414,816 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,069,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,458,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,713,000 after buying an additional 2,005,431 shares in the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 21,925,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $544,397,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VRT opened at $25.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.33, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.87. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $17.88 and a 52 week high of $28.80.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.46% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.04%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 2.04%.

VRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Vertiv from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Vertiv in a report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

