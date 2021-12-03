CENTRAL TRUST Co Cuts Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IDXX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,226,006,000 after purchasing an additional 437,365 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $223,420,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,629,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,234,000 after purchasing an additional 134,322 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 64.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 318,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,302,000 after purchasing an additional 124,830 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 834,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,758,000 after buying an additional 96,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IDXX. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.50.

In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total value of $3,976,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDXX stock opened at $599.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.62, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.93. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $447.82 and a twelve month high of $706.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $631.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $636.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

