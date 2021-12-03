Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Reduces Stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,071 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.1% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 28,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 270,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 7.3% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 302,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKTR stock opened at $11.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.99. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $26.75.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.94 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.45% and a negative net margin of 493.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NKTR. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America began coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nektar Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.57.

In related news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $38,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myriam Curet sold 3,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $65,163.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,814 shares of company stock valued at $509,555. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

