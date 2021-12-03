Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Trims Stock Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 76.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590,172 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 1,651.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the period. 36.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UA opened at $19.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.22. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.43 and a 52-week high of $23.00.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%.

In related news, CFO David Bergman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total value of $74,515.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Colin Browne sold 47,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $1,000,452.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 651,289 shares of company stock worth $14,166,091 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

