Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Boosts Stock Position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 7.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $5,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 428.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 8.9% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 72.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 12,647 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 6.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 86.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,617,000 after acquiring an additional 82,802 shares during the last quarter. 62.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

NASDAQ NARI opened at $83.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 308.94 and a beta of 1.84. Inari Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.12 and a fifty-two week high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 6.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NARI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Inari Medical from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

In other news, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $2,447,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donald B. Milder sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $567,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,785,327.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 246,900 shares of company stock worth $20,554,017. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI).

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.