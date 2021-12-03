Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 179,346 Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 179,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,288,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.22% of Atea Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $336,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $183,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $1,785,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $2,120,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 1,253.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 789,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,954,000 after buying an additional 731,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Atea Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AVIR stock opened at $8.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.36 and its 200 day moving average is $23.74. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $94.17.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.29). Atea Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 4.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.74) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVIR shares. Morgan Stanley cut Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR).

Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.