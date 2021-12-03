QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 144,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,895 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $7,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QGEN. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in QIAGEN in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in QIAGEN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QIAGEN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in QIAGEN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QIAGEN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on QGEN. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.91.

QIAGEN stock opened at $54.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. QIAGEN has a 1-year low of $45.58 and a 1-year high of $59.00.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. QIAGEN had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that QIAGEN will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

QIAGEN Profile

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

