Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Duluth had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 17.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Duluth updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.810-$0.860 EPS.

Shares of DLTH stock opened at $16.09 on Friday. Duluth has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $20.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.88.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DLTH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duluth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Duluth in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Duluth from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Duluth by 126.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,359 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Duluth by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 31,636 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Duluth by 360.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Duluth by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.49% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

