The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Short Interest Down 24.5% in November

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the October 31st total of 3,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 429,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Currently, 17.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Children’s Place news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 62,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $6,480,539.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLCE. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 266.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 695,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 506,079 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 249.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,869,000 after purchasing an additional 190,688 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,118,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,368,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,377,000 after purchasing an additional 136,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 495,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,090,000 after purchasing an additional 91,476 shares during the last quarter.

PLCE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $86.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.24. Children’s Place has a 12-month low of $42.54 and a 12-month high of $113.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $558.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.42 million. Children’s Place had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 91.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Children’s Place will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Children's Place Company Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

