Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Director Sells $763,900.00 in Stock

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.56, for a total transaction of $763,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Nathan Zommer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Nathan Zommer sold 1,377 shares of Littelfuse stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.52, for a total transaction of $430,340.04.

On Monday, November 1st, Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of Littelfuse stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.05, for a total transaction of $742,625.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of Littelfuse stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.19, for a total transaction of $687,975.00.

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $308.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.73. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $232.15 and a 1 year high of $334.84.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.80. Littelfuse had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $539.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.12%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 12,836.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after buying an additional 26,315 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

