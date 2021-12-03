Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) President Emilie Choi Sells 5,804 Shares

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) President Emilie Choi sold 5,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total value of $1,880,496.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Emilie Choi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 25th, Emilie Choi sold 17,414 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.04, for a total value of $5,642,832.56.
NASDAQ COIN opened at $284.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.85. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.00 and a twelve month high of $429.54.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. South State Corp bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 21.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research firms have issued reports on COIN. Redburn Partners began coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $337.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $444.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.80.
About Coinbase Global
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.
