Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) President Emilie Choi Sells 5,804 Shares

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) President Emilie Choi sold 5,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total value of $1,880,496.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Emilie Choi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 25th, Emilie Choi sold 17,414 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.04, for a total value of $5,642,832.56.

NASDAQ COIN opened at $284.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.85. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.00 and a twelve month high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 49.96% and a return on equity of 89.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. South State Corp bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 21.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COIN. Redburn Partners began coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $337.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $444.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.80.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

