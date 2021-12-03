Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the October 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSCD. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 502.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 42,639 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1,598.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

PSCD stock opened at $110.85 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.70 and a fifty-two week high of $126.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.129 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Discretionary Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States consumer discretionary companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that are cyclical in nature, including, but not limited to, household durables, leisure products and services, computers and electronics, automobiles and auto components, hotel and restaurant services, and television and other entertainment goods and services.

