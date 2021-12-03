Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) to report ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.42). Silk Road Medical reported earnings per share of ($0.49) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full-year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($1.39). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($1.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Silk Road Medical.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $24.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.03 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 54.99% and a negative return on equity of 52.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SILK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

NASDAQ SILK opened at $43.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -29.03 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.61 and a 200 day moving average of $51.83. Silk Road Medical has a 1 year low of $40.50 and a 1 year high of $67.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 8.75.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total transaction of $630,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,036 shares in the company, valued at $8,198,823.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 4,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $292,912.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,224 shares of company stock valued at $4,438,995 over the last 90 days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 15.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,248,000 after purchasing an additional 24,418 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,970,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 380.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 446,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,576,000 after buying an additional 6,356 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $644,000.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

