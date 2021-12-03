SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (NYSEARCA:SIMS) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its position in SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (NYSEARCA:SIMS) by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,616 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC owned 0.77% of SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF by 19.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $329,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $400,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $436,000.

SIMS stock opened at $45.88 on Friday. SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF has a twelve month low of $39.10 and a twelve month high of $49.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.47.

