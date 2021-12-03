RFG Advisory LLC Has $296,000 Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,092 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,205,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $17,393,375,000 after buying an additional 299,606 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,409,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,115,062,000 after buying an additional 707,629 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,353,737,000 after buying an additional 499,029 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,278,299,000 after buying an additional 467,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.23.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total value of $20,520,733.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $6,142,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 632,477 shares of company stock worth $177,857,499. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $261.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $255.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.90, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $290.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.61.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

