RFG Advisory LLC Invests $268,000 in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy by 271.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Enphase Energy by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $4,514,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total value of $16,176,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,725 shares of company stock valued at $34,027,201 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $235.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.88 and a 12-month high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $216.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Cowen boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.18.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

