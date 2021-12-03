UMB Bank N A MO Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

UMB Bank N A MO trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

XHB stock opened at $82.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.67. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1-year low of $55.89 and a 1-year high of $85.13.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.