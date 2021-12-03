Clarius Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,003,000. WBI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 89,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 12,674 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 49,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 10,167 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 226,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 85,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 17,668 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $34.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.28. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.99 and a 52 week high of $39.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 61.02%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove raised their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.09.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $5,431,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

