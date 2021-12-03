RFG Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 11,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRZ. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 1,807.2% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. 48.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert Mcginnis acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.18 per share, with a total value of $100,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of New Residential Investment stock opened at $10.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.86. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $11.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.67.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Residential Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.11.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

