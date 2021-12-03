Clarius Group LLC Increases Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Water Works by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,253,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,275,868,000 after purchasing an additional 96,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in American Water Works by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,331,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,438,271,000 after purchasing an additional 66,121 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in American Water Works by 4.0% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,580,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $858,849,000 after purchasing an additional 215,436 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in American Water Works by 27.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,472,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,191,000 after purchasing an additional 747,665 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,299,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,254,000 after purchasing an additional 73,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $170.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.71 and its 200 day moving average is $169.58. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $189.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 57.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AWK shares. Bank of America cut shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Argus upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.00.

In other news, CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $4,269,080.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $406,334.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

