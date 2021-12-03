BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) CMO Sells $377,493.14 in Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) CMO Jane Huang sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.86, for a total transaction of $377,493.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jane Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.34, for a total transaction of $572,010.00.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.78, for a total transaction of $559,170.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Jane Huang sold 6,000 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.96, for a total transaction of $2,387,760.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Jane Huang sold 12,901 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.14, for a total transaction of $4,620,364.14.

BeiGene stock opened at $345.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $363.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.44. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $219.20 and a 1 year high of $426.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.36 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.40.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($4.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.70) by $0.24. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 122.41% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. Sell-side analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -11.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in BeiGene in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BeiGene by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in BeiGene during the 1st quarter worth $194,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in BeiGene during the 2nd quarter worth $561,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in BeiGene during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BGNE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CLSA raised shares of BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.44.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

