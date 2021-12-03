HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) CEO Dana L. Stonestreet Sells 10,000 Shares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 10,000 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

HTBI opened at $30.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.51. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $32.28. The stock has a market cap of $490.30 million, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.68.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $38.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.60 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.02%. Equities analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 225.0% during the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 847,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,640,000 after acquiring an additional 586,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 199.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 57,199 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 677,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,960,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 331,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 17,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

HTBI has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.