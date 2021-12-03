Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) PT Lowered to $76.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.90% from the stock’s previous close.

OLLI has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.56.

OLLI opened at $62.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.30. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $57.86 and a 1 year high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $383.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.22 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stanley Fleishman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.53 per share, with a total value of $63,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,621,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,156 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 11.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,347,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,892,000 after buying an additional 550,838 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at about $23,782,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at about $20,578,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at about $20,195,000.

About Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

