Financial Survey: Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) versus Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY)

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) and Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.0% of Intesa Sanpaolo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Akbank T.A.S. shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Intesa Sanpaolo and Akbank T.A.S.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intesa Sanpaolo N/A N/A N/A Akbank T.A.S. N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Intesa Sanpaolo and Akbank T.A.S., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intesa Sanpaolo 0 4 3 0 2.43 Akbank T.A.S. 0 0 4 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Intesa Sanpaolo and Akbank T.A.S.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intesa Sanpaolo $23.51 billion 2.01 $3.74 billion N/A N/A Akbank T.A.S. $5.81 billion 0.47 $898.88 million $0.34 3.12

Intesa Sanpaolo has higher revenue and earnings than Akbank T.A.S..

Dividends

Intesa Sanpaolo pays an annual dividend of $1.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Akbank T.A.S. pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Akbank T.A.S. pays out 5.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Intesa Sanpaolo has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akbank T.A.S. has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Intesa Sanpaolo beats Akbank T.A.S. on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy. The IMI Corporate and Investment Banking segment deals with corporate and investment banking; and acts as a partner for corporates, public administration, and financial institutions. The International Subsidiary Banks segment operates on international markets through subsidiary and associated banks. The Private Banking segment specializes in the asset management of private and high net worth individuals. The Asset Management segment develops solutions targeted at the firm’s customers, commercial networks, and institutional clientele. The Insurance segment includes Intesa Sanpaolo Vita, Fideuram Vita, Intesa Sanpaolo Assicura, and Intesa Sanpaolo Assicura. The Corporate Centre segment comprises of the group’s treasury and the Capital Light Bank. The company was founded in 1931 and is headq

Akbank T.A.S. Company Profile

Akbank TAS engages in the provision of commercial and private banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, Corporate-Investment, Private Banking, and Wealth Management; and Treasury. The Retail Banking segment offers a variety of retail services such as deposit accounts, consumer loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products and asset management services. The Corporate-Investment, Private Banking, and Wealth Management segment provides financial solutions and banking services to large, medium and small size corporate and commercial customers. The Treasury segment conducts TL and FC spot and forward transactions, treasury bonds, government bonds, Eurobond and private sector bond transactions and also derivative trading activities within determined limits. The company was founded on January 30, 1948 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

