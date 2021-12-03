Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb Sells 2,994 Shares

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $190,448.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of VOYA opened at $63.46 on Friday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.46 and a 1 year high of $70.98. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.05 and a 200-day moving average of $64.64.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $453.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 5.15%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 20.3% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 36,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 15.3% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 22.4% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 82,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 120.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 12,575 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 26.9% in the second quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 25,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares during the period.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

