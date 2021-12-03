Zoracles (ZORA) Hits Market Cap of $4.94 Million

Zoracles (CURRENCY:ZORA) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. One Zoracles coin can currently be purchased for about $905.09 or 0.01587943 BTC on popular exchanges. Zoracles has a total market cap of $4.94 million and $287,434.00 worth of Zoracles was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zoracles has traded up 56% against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00063825 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00071960 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,569.04 or 0.08016186 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.85 or 0.00092729 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,263.83 or 1.00467002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Zoracles’ total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,463 coins. The official website for Zoracles is zoracles.com . Zoracles’ official Twitter account is @z0racles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zoracles is https://reddit.com/r/Zoracles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zoracles’ official message board is zoracles.medium.com

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoracles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zoracles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zoracles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

