IoT Chain Price Tops $0.0604 (ITC)

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. One IoT Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0604 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IoT Chain has a market cap of $5.26 million and $1.38 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, IoT Chain has traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002570 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00062674 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IoT Chain Profile

IoT Chain (ITC) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 87,214,657 coins. The official website for IoT Chain is iotchain.io . The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoT Chain is an IoT operating system based on the blockchain. The IoT chain operating system will integrate the DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph) organization model and Hyperledger technologies to provide a basic safety edge computing system and low-cost solutions for the IoT ecosystem. IoT Chain token (ITC) will be used for the settlement of smart devices use rights and ownership transfers. “

IoT Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoT Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

