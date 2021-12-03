The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) EVP Sells $122,900.00 in Stock

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SO stock opened at $62.01 on Friday. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $56.69 and a twelve month high of $67.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $65.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.56.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.29%.

Several research firms recently commented on SO. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.42.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Brick & Kyle Associates raised its position in Southern by 0.5% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 40,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $652,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in Southern by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,615,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,110,000 after purchasing an additional 19,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp increased its stake in Southern by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 23,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

