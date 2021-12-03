NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) CEO Warren A. Veltman Purchases 20,000 Shares

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) CEO Warren A. Veltman acquired 20,000 shares of NN stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $85,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NNBR stock opened at $4.55 on Friday. NN, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.16 and a 52-week high of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.80 million, a PE ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 3.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.21.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. NN had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 27.50%. The business had revenue of $117.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NN, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NN by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 221,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of NN by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of NN by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of NN by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 285,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NN by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NNBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered NN from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on NN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

About NN

NN, Inc engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors.

