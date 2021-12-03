Insider Selling: Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) EVP Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total value of $69,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE SNV opened at $46.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.04. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $31.51 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.56.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 33.57%. The firm had revenue of $499.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

SNV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens upped their target price on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

