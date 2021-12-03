Insider Selling: Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) EVP Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total value of $69,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NYSE SNV opened at $46.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.04. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $31.51 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.56.
Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 33.57%. The firm had revenue of $499.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Synovus Financial
Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.
